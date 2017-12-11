Plugging your phone in every time you want to charge it seems so last year. Wireless charging is the future, but in order to take advantage of it, you need a compatible phone and a wireless charging pad. There are so many different options out there, but not all of them charge your phone the same.

Anker is well-known for its awesome charging accessories, and its wireless charging pad is no exception. Right now you can pick up the Anker PowerPort Wireless 5 Pad for $18.59 at Amazon, which is a savings of around $6 from its regular price. This option can charge your phone about 10% faster than similar ones, but not quite as quick as its more expensive fast wireless charging pad.

This will work with new phones like the iPhone 8 and iPhone X, as well as Android phones such as the Samsung Galaxy Note 8, LG G6 and more.Other features include:

Charge Fast, Live More: Charge 10% faster than other 5W wireless chargers.

Case-Friendly: Charge straight through even extra-tough cases. (Metal attachments or credit cards will interfere with charging.)

Certified Safe: Eliminate safety concerns with overvoltage protection, temperature control, foreign object detection, and more.

The charger doesn't come with an AC adapter, so you'll want to make sure you pick one up, and the Micro-USB cable is on the shorter side, so we'd recommend grabbing a longer one so that you can place the charger in a better spot for yourself.

