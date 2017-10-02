Antstand is a lightweight portable bamboo laptop stand that helps you maintain good posture and alleviate strain throughout your busy day, no matter where you go.

Today Australian designer Paul Ayling and his team launched a new Kickstarter campaign for Antstand, a bamboo laptop stand that folds flat so you can take it with you in your laptop sleeve and set it up anywhere. Antstand's mission is to cut down on the painful bodily strain that comes from hunching over a laptop, whether you're in the office, at home, or working on your long-awaited Osmosis Jones 2 screenplay at the coffee shop. (Please, please be doing that.)

Each Antstand is made from sustainable bamboo and raises your laptop of choice 8" off your work surface. It's compatible with all Apple MacBooks, as well as pretty much any laptop that's 11-15", and it weighs a mere 7 oz, meaning you won't have to do any extra work to lug it around. Don't mistake its lightness for frailty, though — its criss-cross structure was specifically designed to be able to support your computer sturdily and securely, so you don't have to worry about it getting knocked over. The only laptops the company doesn't recommend using with the Antstand are Alienware gaming laptops, as they're too thick to be safely supported.

Another handy feature of Antstand is that unlike other laptop stands, its low-contact design allows for really great airflow so your laptop will be in less danger of overheating on you when you're working long hours.

Antstand only comes in one color — a natural, woody brown — but you can get it customized with a short phrase (under 30 characters) or your business' logo. If you support the project now by giving $41 or more, you'll get the stand at a reduced price, as it'll retail for approximately $63. Branded or customized stands will cost more, however.

Note: Backing crowdfunded projects involves a certain level of risk. Because this project is not yet funded, there's a chance it may never come to fruition.

