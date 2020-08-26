Amazon is running a one-day sale on APC uninterruptible power supplies and surge protectors with up to 31% off regular prices. No matter how many devices you have to plug in, this sale has you covered with prices starting at just $8.

Take the BR1500MS Sine Wave UPS, for example, which is down to its best price to date at $161.99. The 1500VA / 900W device features ten total outlets, six of them being battery backup outlets and four for surge-protection only. It's also got easy-access USB and USB-C ports on the front.

Your purchase includes PowerChute software for safe system shutdown. The UPS offers protection against surges and spikes caused by storms, lightning, circuit overloads, power cycling, and more. It also comes with a two-year warranty and a $250,000 connected equipment guarantee.

If that's overkill for your setup, the smaller 850VA / 450W BE850G2 UPS battery backup may be a better choice for you. It's 20% off at $79.99 which is the lowest we have seen it go. It's got nine outlets, six of which feature battery backup and three with surge-protection, plus two USB ports. It comes with a three-year warranty and $75,000 connected equipment guarantee.

If you only need surge protection rather than a full-on battery backup, you can get kitted out for under $8 with the APC power strip. It's got a 1080 Joules surge-protection rating, six outlets, and six-foot power cord making it great for use behind an entertainment system or under a desk. For a wall-mounted option, check out the APC Wall Outlet Surge Protector at just $11. It's got three outlets, two USB ports, and a $50,000 connected equipment protection policy.

There's definitely something in there for your setup, so be sure to peruse the whole sale. Just make sure you get your orders in before the promotion ends tonight.