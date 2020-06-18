Apex LegendsSource: EA Games Screenshot

What you need to know

  • Today, EA Play Live announced several upcoming video games.
  • During the showcase, it was revealed that Apex Legend crossplay is coming later this year.
  • Crossplay will work between PS4, Xbox One, Steam, and Nintendo Switch.

Apex Legends has been a popular free-to-play battle royale game for several years now on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. But during today's EA Play Live event it was finally announced that the game will be supporting crossplay between those three platforms. But that's not all, It was also revealed that Apex Legends will be coming to Nintendo Switch.

Apex Legends Cross PlaySource: EA Games Screenshot

No matter which platform you prefer to use, you'll be able to jump into Apex Legends and play against friends or people online. We'll continue to share more updates as more is revealed.

