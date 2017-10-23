A former Apple employee just launched a new Reddit client built specifically for iOS, and it's fantastic.

Christian Selig, a former Apple employee (and current Reddit user), released his new Reddit app Apollo today on the App Store. According to Selig, he worked nearly three years on perfecting the app in order to make it a perfect fit for iPhone and iPad users:

While there are some nice [Reddit apps], nothing exactly scratched my itch as to what a Reddit client could really achieve on iOS. Alien Blue came close, but still had a UI that especially once iOS 7 launched felt outdated and somewhat out of place on iOS. Android also has some really great clients, but I just think the experience on iOS has been lacking and is due for something to really show what Reddit on iOS can be...Apollo is an iOS app period, built to take advantage of iOS features and feel like a beautiful, familiar iOS app.

Many Redditors are already singing the Apollo's praises. Even the moderator of r/Apple noted that while they don't usually allow for self-promotion, they made an exception for Selig because the app is so well-done. The features list on its website alone sets it way apart from other Reddit apps:

Supercharged media viewer: With Apollo, you can view tons of content from numerous sources such as Imgur, Reddit, Gfycat, Imgflip, XKCD, Streamable, YouTube, Vimeo, and more. View images, albums, HTML5 GIFs (with time-scrubbing), videos and more in an incredible, content-first media experience.

A revamped comments experience: Apollo allows for inline previews of links in comments, customizable gestures with swipe to collapse, full spoiler support, and tons of more options available via long-press.

Full Markdown writing editor: Reddit uses markdown, which can be a bit of a hassle to master. Apollo's Markdown editor will do all the formatting and previewing for you so you can just focus on writing.

Lightning-fast jump bar: Apollo's subreddit autocomplete lets you quickly bounce between numerous subreddits with just a few letters entered, or Favorite a subreddit and have it available in just a single tap.

Dark mode: For users with sensitive eyes, dark mode is a huge must for social media apps. To toggle it, just long-press the navigation bar.

In addition to all of that, you can also expect things like full inline Imgur uploading for both single photos and albums, GIF scrubbing, 3D touch support, a "random subreddit" function, and more.

If you're dying to test Apollo out to see how it holds up against other Reddit clients, you can get it here. It costs absolutely nothing and is ad-free, but you can upgrade to a Pro version within the app for $2.99 to unlock some extra features like automatic dark mode, gesture customization, and app icon customization.

Selig also posted a super detailed FAQ on the Apple subreddit, so if you want to find out more, we definitely suggest checking it out.

