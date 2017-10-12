MindFi lets you meditate with open eyes while you're doing things like eating, driving and working so you can practice mindfulness no matter how busy your schedule is.

Meditation is … difficult. Even if you don't find it to be kind of a drag, it can be challenging to set everything in your life aside so you can spend some time sitting quietly and attending to your mind clutter. Many who download meditation apps in the hopes of getting their brain sorted usually tend to just stop using them after awhile — it's a struggle to reshape daily routines to accommodate the sort of activity that feels like you're just doing nothing. Singaporean entrepreneur Bjorn Lee believes he might have the solution to this issue, and it comes in the form of a meditation app he just launched called MindFi.

MindFi - Free with IAP - Download now

MindFi differs from other meditation apps like Headspace and Calm in that you don't have to tune out or stop doing what you'd normally do in order to engage in each session. You can keep your eyes open and go about your daily routine as you listen, and still (supposedly) reap the same benefits as you would by using any other mindfulness app. Lee described the concept in a recent conversation with e27:

People say, 'I want to scroll my Facebook right now'. So our way of fitting in is to say, 'Well, go scroll your social media or send a text message, but let's teach you how to do it mindfully. Let's take an article for example. Instead of blazing through ten newsfeed articles per minute, let's look at one for 30 seconds.

Basically, MindFi frames meditation so that it doesn't feel like it's working against your lifestyle's natural rhythm, making it easier to keep up with than apps that make you stop and drop everything. Each session lasts approximately 3-5 minutes and works in tandem with whatever you happen to be doing at the moment. There are sessions for focusing on the taste of your food, scrolling through your social media feeds, doing your makeup, and even playing with your pets. According to the MindFi website, using MindFi will make you more productive and attentive, help you avoid distractions, and dispel anxiety.

Thoughts?

Have you struggled with making a habit of using meditation apps in the past? Do you think MindFi would help you keep up with a mindfulness routine? Let us know in the comments!