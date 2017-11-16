Design and development company Black Pixel announced today in a press release that they're officially launching Pixelboard, an iPad app that allows you to host collaborative whiteboarding sessions with up to nine coworkers at a time. According to Black Pixel's Chief Creative Officer Phil Letourneau, it's ideal for conference calls, design reviews, meetings, and more.

Each session that you host with Pixelboard allows you to have three different whiteboards, giving you plenty of space for exploring your ideas. To write things down, make thought webs, or draw diagrams, you use the marker tool — it allows you to write in a pretty wide variety of colors, and you can change the width of the marker stroke based on your needs. Though extra equipment isn't required and you don't need anything other than your finger to draw, better results can be achieved using a stylus or an Apple Pencil. When you've finished illustrating and would like to draw your team's attention to a specific idea or detail, you can use the animated Gesture tool. This lets you virtually "gesture" toward the portion of the board you want to point out with "disappearing ink that trails behind your motions," efficiently and beautifully letting your coworkers know what you're talking about without having to muddle up the board with a ton of extra lines.