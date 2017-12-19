The App Santa team is back again with another round of awesome discounts on some of the most popular iOS apps and games which can save you up to 80%. These award-winning apps rarely see discounts this large, so you'll want to jump on them since the sale only runs through December 26. Some of the deals are available on both the iOS and MacOS versions of the app, so be sure to check and see if you can grab both versions at the discounted pricing.
iOS Apps
- Deliveries (App Store) - $2.99 (Was $4.99)
- Twitterrific (App Store) - $2.99 (Was $4.99)
- Chronicle Bill Manager (App Store) - $0.99 (Was $4.99)
- WaterMinder (App Store) - $0.99 (Was $2.99)
- Tap Forms 5 Organizer (App Store) - $10.99 (Was $16.99)
- Star Walk 2 (App Store) - $0.99 (Was $2.99)
- Castro (App Store) - $1.99 (Was $4.99)
- Linea (App Store) - $4.99 (Was $9.99)
- Paste (App Store) - $4.99 (Was $9.99)
- Screens (App Store) - $9.99 (Was $19.99)
- Halide (App Store) - $2.99 (Was $4.99)
- Green Kitchen (App Store) - $1.99 (Was $3.99)
iOS Games
- Alto's Adventure (App Store) - $1.99 (Was $4.99)
- Conduct AR! (App Store) - $1.99 (Was $4.99)
- Mini Metro (App Store) - $0.99 (Was $4.99)
- Hidden Folks (App Store) - $2.99 (Was $3.99)
- SmartOthello (App Store) - $0.99 (Was $2.99)
- Tengami (App Store) - $1.99 (Was $3.99)
- Steredenn (App Store) - $1.99 (Was $3.99)
- Shadowmatic (App Store) - $1.99 (Was $3.99)
- Prune (App Store) - $1.99 (Was $3.99)
- Burly Men at Sea (App Store) - $2.99 (Was $4.99)
Mac Apps
- Chronicle Bill Manager (Mac App Store) - $1.99 (Was $9.99)
- Focused (Mac App Store) - $5.99 (Was $19.99)
- Twitterrific (Mac App Store) - $9.99 (Was $19.99)
- Unclutter (Mac App Store - $4.99 (Was $9.99)
- Screens (Mac App Store - $19.99 (Was $29.99)
- Deliveries (Mac App Store) - $2.99 (Was $4.99)
- Tap Forms 5 Organizer (Mac App Store) - $29.99 (Was $49.99)