Apple has been heavily expanding and promoting subscriptions lately as a model for more apps and as a way for more developers to build sustainable businesses. But customers can be wary of signing up sight unseen.

Launch the App Store. Tap on the "Apps" tab. Scroll down to "Try it for Free". Hit "See All". And there it is — a list of subscription apps that are currently being offered with free trials.

So, this new promotion tries to take the risk out. With a couple of taps, you get the app and the free trial, and you can make an informed decision about whether or not the app and bundled service is right for you.

There aren't a ton of apps in the promo just yet but they do run the gamut from password managers to fitness programs to educational apps.

If you've been hesitant to try any of them out, check out "Try Something New" and see what you think.