It all started in 2012 when entrepreneur Jeff Kirschner was on a walk with his children in Oakland, CA and his daughter spotted a plastic tub of kitty litter in a creek:

"Daddeeeeee," she said in a puzzled voice. "That doesn't go there." Sure, I'd seen litter before. But that moment, witnessed through a child's eyes, opened mine. I began to notice litter everywhere: sidewalks, streets, and playgrounds … Then I remembered a lesson I learned as a kid at summer camp. Just before our parents visited, our camp director would instruct each of us to pick up five pieces of trash. 200 kids x 5 pieces per kid = a cleaner camp. So why not apply that same crowd-sourced model to the entire planet? And leverage technology to do it.

After that, Kirschner began logging every piece of litter he picked up on Instagram, captioning it with the hashtag #Litterati. Pretty soon, a community grew, with individuals from all over the world documenting their impact on the environment in photos complete with hip, artsy filters. Then in 2016, Kirschner officially launched the standalone Litterati app, allowing for a tech experience that better fit the goal of a litter-free world.

Litterati - Free - Download now

With Litterati, users can take photos of litter before they dispose of it responsibly. After a photo is taken within the app, you can tag it appropriately based on what exactly it is — for instance, if it's a Pepsi can, you can tag it with "Pepsi" — and then upload it along with your current location. Beyond just taking serious pride in doing your part to keep your neighborhood clean, the idea is to break down litter data on a global scale. Where are problem areas that have high concentrations of litter? What companies contribute the most to trash production? What sort of impact are certain organizations — i.e. schools — having on the environment around them?