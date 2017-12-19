This morning, Apple Music released a video on Apple's YouTube channel to advertise Gwen Stefani's recently-dropped holiday album "You Make It Feel Like Christmas." Clocking in at only a minute long, the strange short begins with an animated Stefani reciting a slightly altered (and, obviously, hyper-shortened) version of "'Twas the Night Before Christmas." About halfway through, Santa Claus shows up toting an iPhone and requests that Stefani do "some type of song or something" on FaceTime for his wife Mrs. Claus who, duh, is a huge fan of Stefani's music. Stefani agrees (who could turn down Santa Claus, I guess?) and begins performing her rendition of "Santa Baby," which apparently doesn't weird Mrs. Claus out at all.