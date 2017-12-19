This morning, Apple Music released a video on Apple's YouTube channel to advertise Gwen Stefani's recently-dropped holiday album "You Make It Feel Like Christmas." Clocking in at only a minute long, the strange short begins with an animated Stefani reciting a slightly altered (and, obviously, hyper-shortened) version of "'Twas the Night Before Christmas." About halfway through, Santa Claus shows up toting an iPhone and requests that Stefani do "some type of song or something" on FaceTime for his wife Mrs. Claus who, duh, is a huge fan of Stefani's music. Stefani agrees (who could turn down Santa Claus, I guess?) and begins performing her rendition of "Santa Baby," which apparently doesn't weird Mrs. Claus out at all.
"You Make It Feel Like Christmas" was released back in October, and features 12 holiday favorites including "Last Christmas, "Jingle Bells," and "Let It Snow." You can listen to the full album on Apple Music, or purchase it for $7.99 on iTunes.