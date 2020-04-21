If you've been on the lookout for a cheap AirPods Pro deal, you're in luck. Right now, you can score a pair of Apple's true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for just $220 via Google Shopping. That's the lowest pricee we have ever seen for them, though it is a limited-time offer so you've got to act fast to get them that low. You'll see the AirPods Pro are discounted to $242 there with code JEZGSJ taking a futher $22 off at checkout, beating the next best price at Amazon.

Pro Savings Apple AirPods Pro The first noise-cancelling Apple AirPods are now down to $225 at Verizon Wireless, though you'll need to add them to your cart for the discount to appear. No coupon code is required and shipping is free. You don't even need to be on a Verizon plan. $224.99 $249.99 $25 off See at Verizon Wireless

The AirPods Pro feature active noise cancellation to block out the ambient and background sounds around you so you can focus on your music, calls, or whatever's playing in your ears at the time. There's also a transparency mode which allows you to filter back in all those sounds in case you do need to hear what's around you for a moment.

Another major upgrade that the AirPods Pro have over the standard AirPods is water-resistance. They're resistant to sweat too, making them a much better option to wear to the gym or out for a run — even in the rain. We even ran a 5K with the AirPods Pro to see how they'd hold up (spoiler alert: really well).

These are in-ear earbuds as opposed to the standard AirPods. You'll receive three sizes of soft, silicone tips to help adjust the earbuds for a better fit. There's also a notable feature which uses adaptive EQ to tune your music to the shape of your ear automatically, providing customized sound for each user.

The AirPods Pro are easy to setup with all Apple devices, and they can be used with non-Apple devices using Bluetooth as well. Apple device owners will likely have the best experience with them though, and the new model even unlocks quick access to Siri by saying "Hey Siri". You'll also receive a wireless charging case with the purchase which can keep the earbuds powered up on-the-go for more than 24 hours.

Our guide to everything you need to know about the AirPods Pro has more in-depth information if you're looking to know more. Meanwhile, if you're hoping to find a discount on other models of the AirPods, this best AirPods deals guide can help you find the best current offers available.