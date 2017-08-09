How do you set up your Airport Base Station, guest networks, timed access, get better Wi-Fi, and extend Wi-Fi coverage? With iMore's Ultimate Guide to the Airport Base Station!

Apple created the Airport Base Station in its various incarnations to allow for a quick, secure, and easy configuration of a Wi-Fi network for end users. Although it may be simple and easy, it also has some powerful configuration options. Here's everything you need to know!

Need to set up a secure no-nonsense Wi-Fi access point? Apple has you covered. Depending on your level of computer kung-fu, setting up a Wi-Fi access point with proper security might seem a little intimidating. Thankfully, Apple's Airport Base Stations can take some of the edge off, thanks to the built-in AirPort Utility. Here's how to set things up!

If you're a concerned parent who wants to limit your children's access to the internet, or you simply want to take control of when and how the internet can be accessed in your home, Apple's AirPort Extreme and AirPort Express routers and the Timed Access Control feature were designed to do just that. Here's how to set it up.

Are you getting the best possible Wi-Fi connectivity with your devices? Do you experience frequent disconnects or slow transfer speeds? You may be experiencing network congestion on your Wi-Fi network due to interference from the myriad Wi-Fi access points in your area. You can ensure that you're getting the best Wi-Fi connection possible with the Wireless Diagnostics application on macOS. Here's how!

Wi-Fi has made connecting multiple devices to the internet much easier than in the internet dark ages of wired connected access. Now that we rely on our various devices to be always connected, having poor Wi-Fi coverage in your home or office is a frustrating problem. Luckily, there are technologies that can extend your Wi-Fi coverage using your same Network Name and Password. Although you'd have more than one hardware Access Point, your devices will only "see" one physical network. Apple's AirPort Base Station makes extending your network coverage a breeze when using two or more Base Stations.

