Apple and Cisco have unveiled a new enterprise security app for iPhone and iPad, Cisco Security Connector. Introduced on stage today at Cisco Live in Las Vegas by Apple CEO Tim Cook and Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins, Security Connector gives organizations increased control and security across all of their mobile devices.

According to Cisco, the app revolves around three core principles:

Visibility: Ensure compliance of mobile users and their enterprise-owned iOS devices during incident investigations by rapidly identifying what happened, whom it affected, and the risk exposure.

Control: Protect users of iOS devices from connecting to malicious sites on the internet, whether on the corporate network, public Wi-Fi, or cellular networks.

Privacy: Safeguard corporate data and users by encrypting internet (DNS) requests

Apple and Cisco have previously partnered on an initiative that saw Cisco networks and Apple devices optimized to work better together in order to provide the best experience possible for corporate iPhone users.

Cisco will be offering a beta program for Security Connector at some point soon, and the app is expected to release in fall 2017.