Watson services on the IBM Cloud provide rich and relevant insights from a variety of public and enterprise data sources to applications. IBM's approach to data and privacy with Watson ensures that client data and insights are not shared with IBM or third parties, and that client data does not contribute to training a centralized knowledge graph.

Apple's Core ML is a foundational machine learning (ML) framework that lets you integrate ML models into your app. Core ML delivers optimized performance for Apple products with minimal memory footprint and battery consumption impact. User privacy is protected as data is stored locally and encrypted by default.