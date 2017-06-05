Apple announced iMac Pro, an all-in-one powerhouse coming in December

Apple has announced the iMac Pro, an all-in-one desktop Mac aimed squarely at professional users. While the computer won't ship until later this year, Apple has already announced several details, including its use of power Intel Xeon processors, AMD Radeon Vega graphics, and more.

The iMac Pro will come with options for 8, 10, and even 18-core Intel Xeon processors. It will also feature AMD's upcoming Radeon Vega graphics processors, offering up to 16GB of video memory. These graphics chips will be able to deliver up to 11 teraflops of single precision compute power, and 22 teraflops of half precision compute power.

Apple will allow configurations of up to 128GB of 2666MHz ECC memory, as well as solid state drives with up to 4TB of 3GB/s storage. When it comes to I/O, you'll have four Thunderbolt 3 ports, along with the standard array of USB-A ports, along with 10Gb Ethernet.

Apple says that the iMac Pro will start at $4,999, and will ship in December 2017.