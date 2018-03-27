Apple held an education-focused event in Chicago, introducing updates to its iPad lineup, some software updates, and more.

Here are the highlights from the event.

iPad

Apple introduced a new low-cost iPad with Pencil support. The 9.7-inch tablet is powered by an A10 Fusion chip, and will cost $329 for most customers, while schools can get their hands on them for $299.

iPad (6th generation): Everything you need to know

iWork updates

Apple will be updating its suite of iWork productivity apps with support for Apple Pencil through the apps' new Smart Annotation features. The ability to create digital books is also being folded into Pages, rather than bringing iBooks Author to iOS.

Apple unveils new 'game-changing' versions of iWork apps

Shared iPad

This new feature allows teachers the ability to create new Apple IDs for all of their students at once, meaning that the students won't have to create IDs themselves. Shared iPad lets students use these Apple IDS with any iPad connected to their school's system, so iPads can more easily be shared in a classroom without the students having to carry them around.

Shared iPad: Everything you need to know!