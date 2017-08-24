Apple has announced that it will be building a brand new, $1.3 billion data center in Iowa. The 400,000-square-foot facility will be located in Waukee, Iowa, and will run completely on renewable energy.

From Apple:

Apple today announced plans to build a 400,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art data center in Waukee, Iowa, to better serve North American users of iMessage, Siri, the App Store and other Apple services. Like all Apple data centers, the new facility will run entirely on renewable energy from day one. Apple's investment of $1.3 billion will create over 550 construction and operations jobs in the Des Moines area, and the company is contributing up to $100 million to a newly created Public Improvement Fund dedicated to community development and infrastructure around Waukee.

Apple will be working with local companies for the data center's green energy needs. The company plans to begin construction in early 2018 and bring the facility online in 2020.