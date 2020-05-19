What you need to know
- Apple has announced a new Activity Challenge for Apple Watch.
- It will be held on June 5th in celebration of World Enirvonment Day.
- Challengers must complete their Stand goal to complete the challenge.
If you've been wanting to finish an Apple Watch Activity Challenge, you don't have to wait long. Reported by 9to5Mac, Apple has announced that its next Activity Challenge for the Apple will will occur on June 5th in celebration of World Environment Day.
"Apple has scheduled its next Apple Watch Activity Challenge for June 5 in celebration of World Environment Day. This challenge encourages Apple Watch owners to fill their Stand ring by standing and moving around for at least one minute during 12 hours that day."
This Activity Challenge will focus on meeting your Stand goal. In order to win the challenge, Apple Watch owners must stand and move around for at least one minute during twelve hours throughout the day.
"Stand up for the planet on World Environment Day. Close your Stand ring on June 5 and earn this award by getting up and moving around for at least one minute during 12 hours that day."
According to the report, this is the first time Apple has matched up an Apple Watch Activity Challenge with World Environment Day. The company did not hold a challenge last month, and next month's is one that anyone can complete, even if they are still under a stay-at-home order.
"Apple did not hold an Apple Watch Activity Challenge for Earth Day last month, likely in an effort to encourage people to stay home and practice social distancing due to COVID-19. This year marks the first Activity Challenge in celebration of World Environment Day."
If you complete the challenge, you'll earn three new exclusive stickers.
