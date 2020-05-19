If you've been wanting to finish an Apple Watch Activity Challenge, you don't have to wait long. Reported by 9to5Mac, Apple has announced that its next Activity Challenge for the Apple will will occur on June 5th in celebration of World Environment Day.

This Activity Challenge will focus on meeting your Stand goal. In order to win the challenge, Apple Watch owners must stand and move around for at least one minute during twelve hours throughout the day.

According to the report, this is the first time Apple has matched up an Apple Watch Activity Challenge with World Environment Day. The company did not hold a challenge last month, and next month's is one that anyone can complete, even if they are still under a stay-at-home order.

If you complete the challenge, you'll earn three new exclusive stickers.