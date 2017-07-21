Apple appoints Deirdre O'Brien to lead human resources as vice president of People

Apple has announced that it has named Deirdre O'Brien, a 29-year veteran of the company who currently serves as vice president of Worldwide Sales and Operations, will be the company's first vice president of People. In this role, O'Brien will lead all of Apple human resources, including recruitment, talent development, and more. She'll also head up Apple University.

From Apple:

"I love Apple and, like so many of my colleagues, I'm honored to have made it my life's work," said Deirdre. "I'm excited to begin this new chapter, supporting 120,000 incredibly talented people around the world who are motivated to do amazing things every day. It is a privilege to work among such a diverse and talented team, and to help them thrive here at Apple."

CEO Tim Cook also had this to say about O'Brien, who will report directly to him in her new role:

"As long as I've been at Apple, Deirdre has been the glue that bonds our operations, sales, marketing and finance teams to deliver products to our customers," said Tim Cook, Apple's CEO. "Deirdre deeply understands Apple's unique culture and that people join Apple to do the best work of their lives. She is a superb leader and I'm thrilled she will be bringing her experience and talent to this critical role."

Apple says that O'Brien will take her new position at some point this fall.