The Malala Fund is an advocacy group that champions every girl's right to 12 years of free, safe, and quality education. Apple is becoming the fund's first laureate partner to help significantly expand education and advocacy efforts.
From Apple:
With Apple's support, Malala Fund expects to double the number of grants awarded by its Gulmakai Network and extend funding programs to India and Latin America with the initial goal of extending secondary education opportunities to more than 100,000 girls.
Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Malala Yousafzai:
"My dream is for every girl to choose her own future, Through both their innovations and philanthropy, Apple has helped educate and empower people around the world. I am grateful that Apple knows the value of investing in girls and is joining Malala Fund in the fight to ensure all girls can learn and lead without fear."
Apple's CEO, Tim Cook:
"We believe that education is a great equalizing force, and we share Malala Fund's commitment to give every girl an opportunity to go to school," said Tim Cook. "Malala is a courageous advocate for equality. She's one of the most inspiring figures of our time, and we are honored to help her extend the important work she is doing to empower girls around the world."
Apple is one of the world's most successful and wealthy companies. It will continue to make industry-leading products and record profits. Under Tim Cook, it also wants to use its power and influence to champion civll rights, at home and abroad.