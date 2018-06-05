iOS 12 is really an iterative update, but it brings with it a rebrand of one of Apple's longstanding apps: iBooks. Here's everything you need to know from the announcement at WWDC 2018!

Death to iBooks — long live Apple Books

The whole "i" naming convention seems to be going out of vogue as Apple rebrands and evolves, and iBooks is now Apple Books.

What's new in Apple Books?

First off, you now have a "Reading Now" section, which is what you see when you first launch the app. You'll see a live preview of the book you were reading most recently and you'll also see which chapter or page you were on. That way you can launch the app and dive right back into your book with a tap or two.

The updated library view is cleaner, allowing you to organize your books with more flexible connections, and there's been a full redesign to the store, which looks a lot like the App Store redesign of yesteryear.

Apple Books will launch with iOS 12 this fall.