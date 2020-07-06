Apple continues to build up its catalog of original series for Apple TV+, and its latest deal is going to bring a beloved children's book to the small screen.

Reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Apple has struck a deal with The Maurice Sendak Foundation, which oversees the late author's works. Under the multi-year deal, Apple will develop original series and specials based on Sendak's children's books, including 'Where the Wild Things Are'.

Through the deal, Apple and The Maurice Sendak Foundation will reimagine new children's series and specials based on the author's books and illustrations. In addition to his most famous work, Where the Wild Things Are, Sendak's books include In the Night Kitchen, Outside Over There, and The Nutshell Library.

According to the report, the deal is a first of its kind for both Apple and The Maurice Sendak Foundation.

The deal marks the first time The Maurice Sendak Foundation has signed an overall agreement with a streaming service. Writer, director, and longtime Sendak collaborator Arthur Yorinks will work with Apple to develop each project via his Night Kitchen Studios.

The original series and specials to come out of the partnership will join a host of other family-focused projects that Apple is working on, including 'Helpsters', 'Ghostwriter', and 'Peanuts'. The company also signed a deal with the Jim Henson Company to all of the original and new episodes of 'Fraggle Rock' to its service.