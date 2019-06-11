What you need to know
Apple launched its iCloud app in the Microsoft Store today, giving users another place to download the file-syncing app and keep it up to date. Coming around a year after Apple launched iTunes on the Microsoft Store, the new iCloud app uses the same "Files On-Demand" tech that's available with Microsoft's own OneDrive cloud storage app.
Microsoft announced the new app on its Windows Blog, noting that its use of the tech behind Files On-Demand will make it easier to keep your files in sync without eating up your device's storage. That includes quickly sharing files from an iOS device to your PC via iCloud.
The iCloud app can do quite a bit with your files stored in the cloud. Here's a basic rundown of its features:
- Access your iCloud Drive files right from File Explorer, without using up space on your PC
- Choose the files and folders you want to keep on your PC
- Safely store all your files in iCloud Drive and access them from your iOS device, Mac and on iCloud.com
- Share any file right from File Explorer and easily collaborate with others – edits will be synced across your devices
If you're an iCloud user, you can grab the new app from the Microsoft Store now.