Apple launched its iCloud app in the Microsoft Store today, giving users another place to download the file-syncing app and keep it up to date. Coming around a year after Apple launched iTunes on the Microsoft Store, the new iCloud app uses the same "Files On-Demand" tech that's available with Microsoft's own OneDrive cloud storage app.

Microsoft announced the new app on its Windows Blog, noting that its use of the tech behind Files On-Demand will make it easier to keep your files in sync without eating up your device's storage. That includes quickly sharing files from an iOS device to your PC via iCloud.

The iCloud app can do quite a bit with your files stored in the cloud. Here's a basic rundown of its features: