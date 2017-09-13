Some pricing changes are afoot at Apple, with some price hikes hitting the iPad Pro line, while there's a new model of iPhone 7 that you can get your hands on if you so desire.

Apple has raised the prices on the top two storage tiers on all of its iPad Pro models. All 256GB and 512GB versions of both the 10.5-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro now cost $50 more. The pricing now breaks down like this:

10.5-inch iPad Pro (256GB, Wi-Fi): $799

10.5-inch iPad Pro (256GB, Wi-Fi + Cellular): $929

10.5-inch iPad Pro (512GB, Wi-Fi): $999

10.5-inch iPad Pro (512GB, Wi-Fi + Cellular): $1,129

12.9-inch iPad Pro (256GB, Wi-Fi): $949

12.9-inch iPad Pro (256GB, Wi-Fi + Cellular): $1,079

12.9-inch iPad Pro (512GB, Wi-Fi): $1,149

12.9-inch iPad Pro (512GB, Wi-Fi + Cellular): $1,279

Apple has yet to give a reason for the price hike.

Over on the iPhone side of things, Apple has added a new storage capacity for the Jet Black model of iPhone 7. While originally available in 128GB and 256GB configurations, Apple now offers the Jet Black iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus in a 32GB version, with starting prices of $549 and $669, respectively. The 128GB version is also still available, though the 256GB model seems to have been discontinued.

You can find the 32GB Jet Black iPhone 7 at Apple right now.

Finally, Apple has introduced a revamped version of its Siri Remote for the Apple TV and Apple TV 4K. The only apparent change to the design of the remote is to give the Menu button more prominence with the addition of a white circle around it. The remote also comes in at a lower price than its predecessor. While the first Siri remote could be purchased independently for $79, the new remote will be available for $59.

You can check it out right now on Apple's online store, but it doesn't seem to be available for purchase yet.

