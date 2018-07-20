One of the more interesting new features found in iOS 11.3 is Business Chat, which lets you securely communicate with businesses in Messages on your iPhone or iPad. You can get information, schedule appointments, or even make purchases with a text. At launch, Business Chat has support from a handful of partners, along with Apple itself.

July 20, 2018: Aramark, DISH, Four Seasons, Harry & David, Amex now on iMessage Chat

Five additional companies are now available for customer service connections on Apple Business Chat, including:

Aramark, with a 10-game pilot of 'Brew2You' at the home of the Philadelphia Phillies, Citizens Bank Park. By scanning a QR code on their seat back, fans in 3 sections can use Business Chat to order beer or water, and it will be delivered to their seat. (See here)

DISH Network, to contact a live agent to ask questions, make account changes, schedule an appointment, and even order a pay-per-view movie or sporting event.

Four Seasons, to search for any Four Seasons property and engage Four Seasons Chat.

Harry & David Customers, to chat with a gift concierge about a product or service.

American Express, with a pilot program for card members to get account information including balance, payment due dates, points balance, as well as ask for a Card replacement, dispute a charge, get information about their Card benefits, and more.

Also, integrated support for Apple Business Chat is now being offered by five additional platforms:

Cisco

eGain

Kipsu

Lithium

Quiq

April 4, 2017: T-Mobile US now supports business chat from iPhone owners

U.S. carrier T-Mobile has added support for Apple Business Chat, both for existing customers and non-but-potentially-new-customers.

