Reported by MacRumors, Apple Card users are getting confused when finding a transaction from "Waters, Hardy & Co" on their credit card statement. Oddly enough, it appears that the transactions are actually from AT&T and not an occurrence of widespread fraud.

According to the report, the issue is very new, only starting to show on the transaction history for Apple Card users yesterday. Unfortunately for Waters, Hardy & Co, this mislabeling prompted so many calls to their offices that they had to shut their phone lines down.