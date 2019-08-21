Heads up! We share savvy shopping and personal finance tips to put extra cash in your wallet. iMore may receive a commission from The Points Guy Affiliate Network

Our Pick Apple Card Cashback companion Chase Freedom Unlimited® Apple Card is a simple cashback rewards card that is built to help cardholders understand their spending habits. It also the first credit card in the industry to feature new levels of security and privacy for its users. Apply at Apple Pros Daily Cash

Money management tools

No fees

Privacy Cons No welcome bonus

Lack of additional benefits The Chase Freedom Unlimited® is a solid cashback credit card that features an impressive welcome offer to earn extra rewards in the first year as well as many ways to redeem your rewards. Apply at The Points Guy Pros Solid welcome offer

0% intro APR for 15 months (then 17.24-25.99%)

Rewards redemption options Cons Lacking in money management features

Foreign transaction fees

Apple Card, now available to all iPhone customers in the United States, is by far one of the easiest to use credit cards on the market. With its simple Daily Cash rewards program and it's helpful card and money management tools, its a card that anyone can pick up and get a better understanding of their spending habits. However, the Chase Freedom Unlimited® gets very enticing with its first year welcome offer, its abilitiy to earn more cashback when using the physical card, and giving you a ton of ways to redeem your rewards.

Apple Card is made for education, security, and privacy

Apple Card is trying to revolutionize the credit card industry with a credit card built to help you live a healthier financial life. The Wallet app on the iPhone, where you manage your Apple Card, features money management tools to help you understand your spending trends and make smarter financial decisions. Daily Cash deposits cash back into your Apple Pay Cash card the day after the purchase which you can then use to send friends money, transfer to your bank, or even pay your bill.

Apple will automatically track your spending, sort it into categories, and group your purchases by the merchant. It displays all of this information to you in weekly and monthly summaries to educate you on your spending habits and promote better financial decisions. It even shows you in real time how much interest you'll be charged if you don't pay the full amount due on the card, and encourage you to increase the payment, showing you the effect it will have lowering the interest you owe.

Apple is paving the way in the industry with the privacy features of Apple Card. Apple will never know how much you spend, where you spend it, or what you spend it on. Its partner on the card, Goldman Sachs, has also promised not to share any of your information with marketers or advertisers. The physical titanium card, which earns 1% cash back when used, does not display any card numbers, expiration dates, or signature.

Apple Card Chase Freedom Unlimited® Rewards 3% cash back on purchases at Apple 2% cash back when using Apple Pay 1% on all other purchases 1.5% on all other purchases Welcome bonus None 3% cash back on all purchases in the first year up to $20,000 spent Fees None 3% foreign transaction fee Interest Rate 13.24% to 24.24% APR 17.24% - 25.99% APR

Chase Freedom Unlimited® is all about simple cash back

While Apple Card will be a great card for many, the Chase Freedom Unlimited® puts up a solid fight in the way of rewards. With a welcome offer that doubles your cash back for the first year, and a consistently simple cash back rewards program that beats out Apple's beautifuly crafted titanium card's cash back earnings.

New cardholders of the Chase Freedom Unlimited® card will earn 3% cash back on all purchases in the first year up to $20,000 spent. After that, you'll always earn an unlimited 1.5% cash back on all purchases, and your cash back never expires. The card also features a 0% intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 17.24-25.99%.

Chase adds in a few extra benefits that you won't find on Apple Card. For instance, you can redeem your rewards in a number of ways, choosing to deposit the cash back into your bank account, instantly redeem them for purchases at Amazon.com, or use them with Chase's Ultimate Rewards program. It also comes with purchase protection and extended warranty protection.

Which one should you get?

If you are looking for a card that has a simple cash back rewards program, helps you manage and build better spending habits, and protects your private information, then Apple Card is for you. However, if you are looking to maximize your cash back, enjoy flexible rewards redemption and perks, and not lock yourself further into the Apple ecosystem, then the Chase Freedom Unlimited® might be a better fit for you.

Our pick Apple Card A card for everyone Apple Card provides tremendous value with a rewards program designed for anyone to benefit from, and the most impressive money management and privacy features that have ever existed for a credit card. Apply at Apple

Even simpler cash back Chase Freedom Unlimited® For double cash back With its solid welcome offer of double cash back for the first year flexible rewards redemption, the Chase Freedom Unlimited® is a no frills cash back card that's built for simplicity and flexibility. Apply at The Points Guy

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.