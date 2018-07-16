Tomorrow is World Emoji Day, one of the many fascinating and unofficial tech-related holidays the future hath wrought. In anticipation of this celebration of the almighty symbols many of us use on a daily basis to express our anxiety, thirst, and exaltation in a way that words can't quite achieve, Apple announced in a newsroom post that new emojis will be headed to an Apple device near you later this year.

The software update will be 100% free of charge (as all Apple updates are nowadays), and will include 70 new emoji designs. These designs were created based on approved characters in Unicode 11.0, and include humans with more hair options, new smiley faces, new animals, and new foods. According to the company, there will even be new characters for sports and new symbols. Here's a list of the few emoji and emoji options teased in Apple's preview post:

Red hair

Curly hair

Gray hair

Bald

Cold face

Party face

Pleading face

Face with hearts

Infinity symbol

Superhero

Nazar amulet

Lettuce

Mango

Cupcake

Moon cake

Parrot

Lobster

Kangaroo

Peacock

Softball

Though we're not sure when exactly these emoji will drop, it is pretty likely that they'll either come along with the release of iOS 12 this September or arrive in a separate update afterward.

Thoughts?

What do you think of the new emoji characters? What do you think the other new ones will be? Speculate wildly with us in the comments!