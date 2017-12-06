Popular audio technology companies Apogee and Sennheiser have teamed up to roll out an exclusive black version of their Ambeo Smart Headset — officially released back in October — to Apple Retail shoppers. Previously only available in white, the headset was designed specifically for iOS, and connects to your iPhone via an Apple MFi-certified Lightning connector.

As a pair of headphones, the Ambeo Smart Headset is, by all accounts, solid. The ear pieces hook around the tops of your ears, which, let's face it, is a pretty cool look. (It also keeps them more securely attached to you, if you're about that.) The headset features high-fidelity audio, and while reviewers say it's not completely noise-cancelling, you can use the rocker switch on its remote to engage what Sennheiser calls "Situational Awareness" — a feature that lets you control how much outside sound you hear while listening to music or other audio.

What's really interesting about the Ambeo headset, however, is that the companies claim that it is able to flawlessly capture 3D audio while recording video on the user's iPhone. It features two omni-directional microphones built right into each earpiece, so according to the product page, it hears sound "just like your ears would." These earpiece mics work in tandem with a premium A/D converter, mic preamp and SoftLimit technology from Apogee to give you the best recording possible. The headset also allows you to adjust the sensitivity of the microphones with a smart slider, so you can use it to record everything from quiet ASMR to super-loud concerts with clarity. The dedicated Ambeo app allows users to further program the Smart Slider according to their individual requirements, allowing selected features to be activated with a single switch. All of this basically means any audio recorded with the Ambeo Smart Headset is a full 3D immersive experience, placing anyone who listens directly in the environment that was being recorded. You don't need an Ambeo headset to enjoy audio recorded with one, either — you can use any headphones or stereo-capable device.

AMBEO SmartHeadset - Free - Download now

In addition to the mics in each earpiece, the Ambeo Smart Headset features a separate microphone in its remote so you can use it for making calls and speaking to Siri.

The Ambeo Smart Headset is compatible with any iPhone that has a Lightning port, but it also requires iOS 10.3.3 or later to use. It is priced at $299, and you can grab it at any Apple Retail location, on Sennheiser's website, or on Amazon.

See at Amazon

Questions?

What do you think of the Ambeo Smart Headset? Give us a shout in the comments!