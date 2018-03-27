As Apple announced today that the 6th-generation 9.7-inch iPad will be compatible with Apple Pencil, it also mentioned that Logitech has a new rugged iPad case and keyboard combo for the latest and greatest, as well as a lower-priced, kid-friendly Crayon stylus. Logitech has created these two new products specifically for the 6th-generation iPad and they will only be available to purchase from Apple's Education Channel for schools and school districts. The Rugged Combo Case

The Rugged Combo iPad case is a thick, hardshell case made from soft polymer ribs with square corners for extra protection against drops. It has a kickstand on the back with free movement with 20 to 60 degree tilt angles so you can stand it up in various angles. The detachable keyboard clips magnetically to the case, but connects to the iPad using special data transfer technology that goes from the connection point to the device through the Lightning port, so it is extra secure for student testing and exams. Because the keyboard connects to the iPad, it doesn't need a separate charging port. It pulls its juice from the iPad using low power consumption. Of course, the Rugged Combo case features Logitech's much-loved comfortable keyboard layout. There is no pricing information at this time, but it appears that the Rugged Combo will only be sold in boxes of 10 units and will cost $99 for schools and school districts through Apple's Education Channel. The Crayon