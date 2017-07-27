Apple cuts prices for 32GB, 128GB iPod touch models

In addition to removing the iPod nano and shuffle from sale, Apple has also made some adjustments to the iPod touch, though that device remains very much for sale. Apple has removed the 16GB and 64GB models of the iPod touch, leaving on the 32GB and 128GB models for sale. However, both models have also seen a price drop, with the 32GB model dropping $50 to $199, while the 128GB version drops from $399 to $299.

The iPod Touch is still available in Silver, Gold, Space Gray, Pink, Blue, and (PRODUCT)Red. No other updates or adjustments appear to have been made at this time. The iPod touch was last updated in July 2015.

