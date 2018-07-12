Apple discontinues the 15-inch 2015 MacBook Pro

Apple has officially discontinued the sale of its 2015 15-inch MacBook Pro. The laptop saw continued availability after the introduction of the 2016 MacBook Pro lineup, as well as the 2017 versions. But with Apple now having introduced the 2018 MacBook Pro, it seems that Apple now feels the time is right to let the older model go. If you're looking to purchase a new 15-inch MacBook Pro, your only option is the newest model with the eighth-generation Intel Coffee Lake processors.

With the introduction of the 2016 MacBook Pro, Apple eschewed all of the previous ports and power connections found on the power-oriented laptop lineup in favor of two-to-four Thunderbolt 3/USB-C ports. The 2015 MacBook Pro offered an option for those who needed or wanted USB-A ports, an SD card reader, Thunderbolt 2 or Mini DisplayPort, or an HDMI port built into their computer.

The new 15-inch models, while still utilizing only four Thunderbolt 3/USB-C ports, offer boosted performance with Intel's hexacore i7 and i9 processors, along with better graphics performance and faster memory. You can read more about it in Rene Ritchie's preview.

