Apple discontinues its photo printing service, points users towards third-party apps

Apple will be discontinuing its first-party photo printing services for photo projects. The service allowed you to order photo prints, albums, photo books, and calendars directly from the Photos app on your Mac. While you can still place orders, a message that pops up in macOS 10.13.6 suggests that users download a project extension to order prints and albums in the future, as Apple's service will end after September 30, 2018.
Download a Photos Project Extension from the Mac App Store to create books, cards, calendars and prints, or reprint an existing project. You'll also discover a variety of new services available through Project Extensions.
For final purchases using the existing built-in service, place your orders by September 30, 2018.
To fill the void you can use apps like Mimeo Photos, WhiteWall, and Shutterfly all offer support for Photo Projects, and allow you to order photo books, prints, and more with the images in your Mac's photo library. You can find all of these apps on the Mac App Store right now.
- Mimeo Photos - Free - Download Now
- WhiteWall - Free - Download Now
- Shutterfly Photo Books - Free - Download Now