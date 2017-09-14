Apple's online store no longer offers the rainbow-hued Pride Edition Watch band.

In 2016, at San Francisco's annual Pride Parade, Apple gave special rainbow colored Watch bands to those who showed support for diversity and inclusion (and had an Apple Watch). If you weren't there, you couldn't get one. The Pride Edition Watch band was exclusively for inclusivity.

Right after the WWDC 2017 keynote, Apple updated its online retail store to include the Pride Edition woven nylon Watch band, and it looks just as beautiful as it did on the wrists of marchers at the Pride Parade in 2016. As of Apple's September 2017 iPhone X event, however, the rainbow-hued band has been removed from the store.

The Pride Edition Watch band was priced the same as Apple's other woven nylon bands at $49. It was available for both the 38mm and 42mm case sizes.

Apple donated a portion of the proceeds for the Pride Edition band in support of LGBTQ+ advocacy organizations.

Apple is proud to support LGBTQ advocacy organizations working to bring about positive change, including GLSEN, the Human Rights Campaign, PFLAG and The Trevor Project in the U.S. and ILGA internationally. A portion of the proceeds from Pride Edition band sales will benefit their important efforts.

