In a press release on the Apple Newsroom website, Apple has announced that it will be donating the proceeds from the "John Lewis: Good Trouble" documentary to the National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis, Tennessee, and the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C.

The company says that it is making the donation "in tribute to the life and legacy" of the United States Congressman who passed away on July 17, 2020. Lisa Jackson, Apple's vice president of Environment, Policy and Social Initiatives, says that donating the proceeds from the documentary was a fitting way to support museums that educate the public on civil rights.

"Representative John Lewis's life and example compel each of us to continue the fight for racial equity and justice ... This film celebrates his undeniable legacy, and we felt it fitting to support two cultural institutions that continue his mission of educating people everywhere about the ongoing quest for equal rights."

Terri Lee Freeman, president of the National Civil Rights Museum, says that the museum plans to use Apple's contribution towards digital products to educate more students, parents, and educators.

"The life and legacy of John Lewis, a National Civil Rights Museum Freedom Award recipient, is celebrated throughout the museum ...This timely contribution will help expand our digital platforms, allowing us to reach many more students, parents, and educators globally, and to continue as a catalyst for positive social change, as Representative Lewis encouraged us all to be. We are grateful to Apple for this incredible gift honoring him."

Spencer Crew, interim director of the National Museum of African American History and Culture, says that the donation will help continue the museum's mission of educating the public.

"Representative John Lewis was a central leader in helping create the National Museum of African American History and Culture. Because of his pivotal role in American history, he understood the impact a history museum like ours could have on the world ... For many years, he was the angel who kept the dream of the museum alive, and he made sure we got the presidential and congressional support needed to open in 2016. As a civil rights leader, he had a vision of what was possible for the nation. He had a similar vision for the museum, which helped make it a reality. Apple's gift in his honor will help us continue to fulfill our mission."

You can rent the documentary through the Apple TV app. Watch the official trailer for "John Lewis: Good Trouble" below.