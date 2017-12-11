According to a statement first obtained by KTLA's Rich DeMuro, Apple has donated $1 million to assist in wildfire relief efforts in southern California. In the statement, Apple commented on both the company's personal stake in the disaster relief as well as its sympathy for all of those affected:

"Our thoughts are with all those affected by the fires in Southern California, including our colleagues, friends and their families. Apple is donating $1 million to aid in the rebuilding and recovery efforts of the communities that have been impacted."

The fires have been raging on for months now, destroying thousands of acres of property in the area since October. Ventura County has reportedly already spent over $34 million in order to contain only about 15% of the Thomas fire — the largest of the wildfires currently burning — which has torched an area larger than the whole of New York City. Approximately 98,000 people have been evacuated as of this morning.

This isn't the first time that Apple has donated to a relief-related cause this year. The company began aiding with recovery efforts for the northern California fires a couple of months ago, and has also pledged a total of $5 million to victims of hurricanes Irma and Harvey as well as another $1 million to the individuals rebuilding after the devastating 7.2 magnitude earthquake in Mexico.

If you're interested in joining Apple in aiding recovery efforts in California (and we really, really hope you are), you can do so by donating anything you can to any of the following organizations (collected by PBS):

If you live in the area, you can also volunteer by signing up here.