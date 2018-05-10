Apple drives carbon-free aluminum smelting for the future of iPhone... and us

Aluminium. We think about it in terms of how durable it is. What the number is. What the grade is. We marvel when it's linked to aerospace and we swoon when it's anodized gold, rose gold, or somehow made jet black. We hold it and feel it as part of our iPhones and iPads and Macs. And we appreciate it. But we seldom, if ever, think about it. Especially in terms of its impact on the environment.

And why should we? It's not like aluminum has changed in the last century or more.

But Apple has been thinking about it. Deeply. As part of its ongoing environmental initiatives — or imperatives — Apple isn't contenting itself to do things one way just because that's how they've always been done. No. Apple is actively seeking to change things for the better. It's very literally putting its resources — and the most successful product manufacturing pipeline in history — where its mouth is.