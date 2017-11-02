Apple's fourth-quarter results for 2017 are in. Here's our transcript of the call.

Apple CEO Tim Cook and CFO Luca Maestri spoke with analysts during the company's Q4 2017 earnings call. Here's our ongoing live transcript of their remarks! If you want more info on Apple's results, we recommend checking out the awesome charts from Six Colors.

Cook's opening remarks





Tim Cook

Good afternoon and thanks to everyone for joining us. As we close the books on a very successful fiscal 2017, I have to say I couldn't be more excited about Apple's future. This was our biggest year ever. In most parts of the world, with all time record revenue in the United States, Western Europe, Japan, Korea, the Middle East, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia. We had a particularly strong finish this year generating our highest September quarter revenue ever as year-over-year growth accelerated for the fourth consecutive quarter. Revenue was $52.6 billion above the high end of our guidance range and up 12% over last year. We generated revenue growth across all of our product categories and showed all time record results for our services business. As we expected, we returned to growth in Greater China with unit growth and market share gains for iPhone, iPad, and Mac. In fact it was an all time record quarter for Mac sales in mainland China as well as an all time high for services revenue. And revenue from emerging markets outside of Greater China was up 40%. With great momentum in India where revenue doubled year-over-year. We also had great results in enterprise and education with double-digit growth and worldwide customer purchases of iPad and Mac in both markets. Gross margin for the September quarter was at the high end of our guidance range and thanks to exceptional work by our teams, we generated record fourth quarter earnings per share of $2.07 up 24% from a year ago.

iPhone sales exceeded our expectation. In the last week and a half of September, we began shipping iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus to customers in more than 50 countries. They instantly became our two most popular iPhone models and have been every week since then. As we speak, the launch of iPhone X is now underway as stores open across Australia and Asia. iPhone X is packed with innovative new technologies that chart our path for the next decade. Technologies like the TrueDepth camera system, Super Retina display, and A11 bionic chip with neural engine, which has been in development for years, with a focus on deep machine learning. iPhone X enables totally new experiences like unlocking your iPhone with Face ID, taking photos with studio-quality lighting effects, or playing immersive augmented reality games. We can't wait for people to experience our vision of the future. Orders have already been very strong, and we're working to get iPhone X into customers hands as quickly as possible.

Turning to services, revenue reached an all time quarterly record of $8.5 billion in the September quarter. A few quarters ago we established a goal of doubling our fiscal 2016 services revenue of $24 billion by the year 2020 and we are well on our way to meeting that goal. In fiscal 2017, we reached $30 billion making our services business already the size of a Fortune 100 company.

We're also delighted to report our second consecutive quarter of double-digit unit growth for iPad. Customers have responded very positively to the new iPad lineup and with the launch of iOS 11, the iPad experience has become more powerful than ever. With great new features for getting things done like the new dock, Files app, drag and drop, multitasking, and more power than most PC notebooks.

The launch of iOS 11 also made iOS the world's largest platform for augmented reality. There are already over a thousand apps with powerful A-R features in our app store today with developers creating amazing new experiences in virtually every category of apps aimed at consumers, students, and business users alike. Put simply, we believe AR is going to change the way we use technology forever. We're already seeing things that will transform the way you work, play, connect, and learn. For example there are AR apps that let you interact with virtual models of everything you can imagine from a human body to the solar system. And of course you experience them like they're really there. Instantly education becomes much more powerful when every subject comes to light in 3D. And imagine shopping when you can place an object in your living room before you make a purchase. Or attending live sporting events when you can see the stats on the field. AR is going to change everything.

iOS 11 is also allowing developers to integrate machine learning models into their apps with CoreML. Pinterest is already using CoreML to deliver fast and powerful visual search, Padmapper uses CoreML to provide intelligent features that make it easy to find or rent your apartment. And Visual DX is even pioneering new health diagnostics with CoreML, automating scanned image analysis to assist dermatologist's with their diagnosis. These are just a few examples. There is so much more to come.

Next I'd like to talk about the Mac, which had its best year ever with the highest annual Mac revenue in Apple's history. It was also the best September quarter ever with Mac revenue growth of 25% driven by the notebook refreshes we launched in June and a strong back to school season. The Mac experience has become even better since the September launch of macOS High Sierra, with new technologies to make Mac more reliable, capable, and responsive and lay the foundation for future innovation.

Moving on now to Apple Watch. With unit growth of over 50% for the third consecutive quarter, it continues to be the best-selling and most-loved smartwatch in the world. We began shipping Apple Watch Series 3 just six weeks ago, and customers love the new freedom of cellular. The ability to go for a run with just your Apple Watch or go for a quick errand without your phone while staying connected is a game changer. Now more than ever Apple Watch is the ultimate device for a healthy life and is already making a big difference in our customers lives. We're very excited about the upcoming launch of the Apple Heart Study which will use data from Apple Watch to identify irregular heart rhythms and notify users when unusual patterns are detected. Earlier this week we introduce watchOS 4.1 bringing 40 million songs to your wrist through Apple Music. The combination of music streaming on Apple Watch and AirPods is truly a magical experience for people on the go. We're thrilled with the momentum of these products. In fact, our entire wearables business was up 75% year-over-year in the fourth quarter and in fiscal 2017 already generated the annual revenue of a Fortune 400 company.

Late in the September quarter we also launched Apple TV 4K delivering a stunning cinematic experience at home. So now users around the world can watch movies and shows in 4K HDR quality and stream live sports and news on the Apple TV app. There's already a great selection of $K HDR titles available through iTunes and other popular video services with many more movies and shows on the way.

We're also very excited about the opening of Apple Michigan Avenue two weeks ago on Chicago's riverfront. This is the first store that brings together our complete vision for the future of Apple retail, providing a welcoming place for everyone to experience our products, services, and inspiring educational programs right in the heart of their city. In addition to our very popular Today at Apple programming — which is available in all Apple stores around the world offering daily sessions in photography, music creation, art and design, coding, and entrepreneurship — Apple Michigan Avenue is partnering with local nonprofits and creative organization to make an ongoing positive impact in that community.

Also this quarter we expanded our free App Development with Swift curriculum to more than 30 community colleges across the country. We're very excited about this initiative and we're thrilled by the momentum we're seeing. The schools we've launched with this summer are just the beginning. Community colleges have a powerful reach into communities where education is the great equalizer and the colleges adopting our curriculum this academic year are providing opportunity to millions of students to build apps that will prepare them for careers in software development, information technology, and much more.

We're incredibly enthusiastic about what our teams have accomplished this year and all the amazing products in our line-up. As we approach the holiday season, we expect it to be our biggest quarter ever. I'd like to thank all of our teams, our partners, and our customers for their passion, commitment, and loyalty. You've helped us make 2017 a sensational year. Now for more details on the September quarter results I'd like to turn over the call to Luca.

Luca Maestri provides more detail on the quarter

Thank you Tim, good afternoon everyone. Revenue for the September quarter was a record 52.6 billion, up 12% over last year, and it has been great to see our growth rate accelerate in every quarter of fiscal 2017. Our terrific performance this quarter was very broad based, with revenue growth in all our product categories for the second quarter in a row and new September quarter revenue records in the Americas, in Europe, and in the rest of Asia-Pacific segments. We grew double digits in the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Korea, and several other developed markets. We were especially happy to return to growth in Greater China where revenue was up 12% from a year ago, and with our momentum in India, where revenue doubled year over year. We grew more than 30% in Mexico, the Middle East, Turkey, and Central and Eastern Europe. These results have overall growth of over 20 percent from emerging markets. Gross margin was 37.9% at the high end of our guidance range, operating margin was 25% of revenue, and net income was 10.7 billion. Diluted earnings per share were $2.07, up 24% over last year to a new September quarter record, and cash flow from operations was strong at 15.7 billion. During the quarter we sold 46.7 million iPhones, up 3% over last year. We were very pleased to see double-digit iPhone growth in many emerging markets including mainland China, the Middle East, Central and Eastern Europe, India, and Mexico. We gained share not only in those markets but also in Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Sweden, and Singapore based on the latest estimates from IDC. iPhone channel inventory increased by 1.3 million units sequentially to support the launch of iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, significantly less than the increase in the September quarter a year ago.

Customer interest and satisfaction with iPhone are very strong, with both consumers and business users. In the U.S., the latest data from 451 Research on consumers indicates a customer satisfaction rating of 97% or higher across all iPhone models. Among consumers planning to buy a smartphone in the next 90 days, purchase intention for iPhone was 69% — more than five times the rate of the closest competitor — with a loyalty rate for current iPhone owners of 95%, compared to 53% for the next highest brand. For corporate smartphone-buyers iOS customer satisfaction was 95%, and of those planning to purchase smartphones in the December quarter, 80% plan to purchase iPhone. That is the highest score for iPhone in the history of the survey.

Turning to services, we set an all-time quarterly record of 8.5 billion, up 34% year-over-year. Our results included a favorable one-time revenue adjustment of 640 million. On a run rate basis, excluding the adjustment, services growth of 24% was terrific and the highest that we have experienced this year. The App Store set a new all-time record, and according to App Annie's latest report, it continues to be the preferred destination for customer purchases by a wide and growing margin. Generating nearly twice the revenue of Google Play. We're getting great response to the App Store's new design in iOS 11 from both customers and developers. We've seen increases in the frequency of customer visits, the amount of time they spend in the store, and the number of apps they download.

The success of Apple Music also continues to build and we're seeing our highest conversion rate from customers trying the service. Revenue grew strongly once again in the September quarter and the number of paid subscribers was up over 75% year-over-year.

We also saw great performance from our iCloud business with very strong double-digit growth in both monthly average users and revenue. Across all of our services offerings, the number of paid subscriptions reached over 210 million at the end of the September quarter, an increase of 25 million in the last 90 days.

Apple Pay expanded to Denmark, Finland, Sweden, and the UAE last month and continues to grow rapidly. Over the past year, active users have more than doubled and annual transactions are up 330%. In the US, 70% of leading grocery chains are now accepting Apple Pay with the recent launch of Safeway. And over five million U.S. merchant locations will be Apple Pay-enabled by the end of this year.

Next, I would like to talk about the Mac, which for fiscal '17 set a new all-time revenue record of $25.8 billion. We sold 5.4 million Macs during the September quarter — up 10% over last year — and gained significant market share of the global market contracted by 1%, based on IDC's latest estimates. This performance was fueled primarily by great demand for MacBook Pro and Mac revenue grew 25% to a new September quarter record. We had outstanding results all around the world, with each of our geographic segments growing Mac revenue by 20% or more. We were also very happy with the success of Mac in the education market where customer purchases grew double digits year over year.

It was also another great quarter for iPad, we sold 10.3 million units up 11% over last year, with strong demand for both iPad and iPad Pro and revenue grew 14%. It was great to see iPad unit and revenue growth in all of our geographic segments and particularly strong results in emerging markets including greater China, where iPad unit sales were up 25% year over year, and India which grew 39%. NPD indicates that iPad has 54% share of the U.S. tablet market in the September quarter, including seven of the 10 best-selling tablets. That's up from 47% share a year ago. Also the most recent surveys from 451 research measured customer satisfaction rates of 97% across iPad models, and among people planning to buy tablets purchase intent for iPad was over 70% for both consumers and businesses.

We're seeing great momentum with our enterprise initiatives. During the September quarter we announce a new partnership with Accenture who is creating a dedicated iOS practice in select locations around the world. Experts from Apple are colocating with this team and together they'll be launching new tools and services to have enterprise clients transform how they engage with customers using iPhone and iPad. Examples include services to build new customer experiences and to facilitate iOS integration with enterprise systems, to help businesses take greater advantage of data from internet of things platforms, and to enable the smooth transfer of existing legacy applications and data to modern iOS apps. And last month we announced a partnership with G.E. to reinvent the way industrial companies work by bring in G.E.'s industrial IoT platform to iOS. The SDK for iOS will enable developers to build native apps to drive industrial operations with more efficiency and speed than ever before. G.E. is also standardizing on iPhone and iPad for its global workforce of more than 330,000 employees. And working with Apple, G.E. is developing iOS apps for both its internal and external audiences to bring predictive data and analytics to workers across a broad range of industries. Beyond our iOS devices, we're also seeing great traction for Mac in the enterprise market, with all-time record customer purchases in fiscal year 2017.

The September quarter was very strong for our retail and online stores which welcomed 418 million visitors. Traffic was particularly heavy during the week of our new product announcements, up 19% over last year. Retail ran a very successful back to school promotion in the Americas, Europe, China, and Singapore. With sales of Mac and iPad Pro up strong double digits compared to last year's program. And around the world our stores conducted over 200,000 Today at Apple sessions during the quarter.

Let me now turn to our cash position. We ended the quarter with 268.9 billion in cash plus marketable securities, a sequential increase of 7.4 billion. 252.3 billion of this cash, 94% of the total, was the United States. We issued 7 billion in new Canadian- and U.S.-dollar denominated debt during the quarter, bringing us to 104 billion in term debt and 12 billion in commercial paper outstanding. We also returned 11 billion dollars to investors during the quarter. We paid 3.3 billion in dividends and equivalents and spent 4.5 billion on repurchases of 29.1 million Apple shares for open market transactions. We also launched a new $3 billion ASR program, resulting in initial delivery and retirement of 15.1 million shares and we retire 4.5 million shares upon the completion of our eleventh ASR during the quarter. We have now completed almost 234 billion of our 300 billion capital return program, including $166 billion in share repurchases.

As we move ahead into the December quarter, I'd like to review our outlook which includes the types of forward-looking information that Nancy referred to at the beginning of the call. As a reminder, the December quarter in fiscal '17 spanned 14 weeks, whereas the December quarter this year will include the usual 13 weeks. We expect revenue to be between 84 and 87 billion dollars. We expect gross margin to be between 38% and 38.5%. We expect OpEx to be between 7 billion 650 million and 7 billion 750 million. We expect OINE to be about 600 million and we expect the tax rate to be about 25.5%.

Also today our board of directors has declared a cash dividend of 63 cents per share common stock, payable on 11/16/2017 to shareholders of record as of 11/15/2017. With that, I'd like to open the call to questions.