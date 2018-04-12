MacRumors' reliable anonymous source, who apparently requested they be identified as "The Apple Post informant," sent the publication a photo of the new uniform items in question, while another source stated employees will begin wearing the uniforms as early as April 13 in the United States, Canada, the U.K., and other countries.

According to MacRumors , Apple is planning to celebrate Earth Day in all its favorite ways, including switching out its employees' usual navy blue shirts for green ones.

Apple is no stranger to keeping things green — not only during Earth Day, but year-round. The company usually uses the holiday as a way to discuss its focus on environmental endeavors, which include recycling and renewable energy as well as a multitude of other initiatives. In fact, on Monday, Apple announced that it's now globally powered by 100% renewable energy, emphasizing its team's commitment to taking care of the earth and leaving it "better than [they] found it." The company will also likely release its 2018 Environmental Responsibility Report in the time surrounding the holiday.

In addition to the uniforms, Apple will probably also celebrate in all the usual ways we've come to expect, such as changing the leaf on the Apple logos at retail stores from white to green, adding an Earth Day Apple Watch activity challenge and achievement, and releasing a series of videos and playlists relating in some way to Earth Day.

