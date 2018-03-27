Today at Apple's education-focused event in Chicago, the company introduced Schoolwork, a powerful new app that features curriculums meant to personalize learning. The newest curriculum, also announced today, is called Everyone Can Create, and will join Apple's already-established Everyone Can Code initiative as "one-of-a-kind programs for teachers that keep students excited and engaged." Built to take advantage of the new 9.7-inch iPad and its Apple Pencil compatibility, Everyone Can Create is a completely free curriculum that enhances lessons, topics, and assignments for any subject by integrating creative components like drawing, music, filmmmaking, and photography. It keeps students engaged by allowing them different ways to express themselves while also helping them discover new interests and foster new skills.

Like Everyone Can Code, Everyone Can Create was developed in collaboration with educators and professional experts in relevant subjects. According to Apple, the curriculum includes teacher and student guides, lessons, ideas and examples to help teachers bring creativity and new communication skills into their existing subjects that wouldn't otherwise feature an art-focused aspect. For example, students can use Apple Pencil and drawing apps to learn about symmetry, or take photos of nature-based spiral patterns in their environment using the iPad's camera to learn about fractals. Philip Schiller, Senior VP of Worldwide Marketing for Apple, shared the company's hopes for Everyone Can Create (and, by extension, the Schoolwork app as a whole) in a statement:

Creativity sparks a deeper level of engagement in students, and we're excited to help teachers bring out that creativity in the classroom. When you combine the power of iPad, the creativity of Apple Pencil, over a million iPad apps in the App Store, the rich curriculum in Everyone Can Code and Everyone Can Create, and unique Classroom and Schoolwork apps that support students and help schools manage technology in the classroom, we believe we can amplify learning and creativity in a way that only Apple can.