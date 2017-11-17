According to a document obtained by MacRumors, Apple has extended its repair program for the second time, upping the coverage for those experiencing issues with anti-reflective coating to four years on eligible 12-inch MacBook or 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Pro models. This means if your MacBook qualifies and is still within the four-year coverage period, you could get a free display replacement.

MacRumors has compiled a list of the absolute latest dates that 12-inch MacBook and MacBook Pro models will likely be eligible for coverage based on the date they were discontinued, but the site advises you to still check your receipt to be certain of when you purchased your computer. The list is as follows:

2013 13-inch MacBook Pro: July 2018

2013 15-inch MacBook Pro: July 2018

2014 13-inch MacBook Pro: March 2019

2014 15-inch MacBook Pro: May 2019

2015 13-inch MacBook Pro: October 2020

2015 15-inch MacBook Pro: Still sold

2016 13-inch MacBook Pro: June 2021

2016 15-inch MacBook Pro: June 2021

2017 13-inch MacBook Pro: Still sold

2017 15-inch MacBook Pro: Still sold

2015 12-inch MacBook: April 2020

2016 12-inch MacBook: June 2021

2017 12-inch MacBook: Still sold

The site also notes that the 2012 MacBook Pro is no longer eligible for coverage because it was discontinued over four years ago.

If you're suffering from the anti-reflective coating wear blues, you can schedule an appointment at your local Genius Bar by using the Apple Support App or by going directly to Apple's support page.

Because the updated repair program hasn't yet been announced publicly, some Apple support personnel may not know that it's been changed. MacRumors suggests escalating your request to a senior advisor if possible.

