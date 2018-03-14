Recently some groups have been trying to get attention by calling out smartphone use in general and Apple in particular as something not just dangerous but downright harmful. While it's a serious issue — as I discussed with therapist Georgia Dow in a recent episode of VECTOR — it's not and should never be clickbait.

To help make it easier for parents to sift the signal from the noise, Apple has put together a new section of its website devoted to parental controls, family sharing, and other child-related features and technology.

iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple TV. They're some of the most powerful tools ever made for learning, exploring, and staying in touch. Parents love them. Kids love them. And we're continually designing new features to help make sure kids use them in the ways you want.

It's a great collection and a great resource, and I look forward to messaging, mailing, and tweeting the link to every manic media pundit and frenetic family member who scream about the issue without doing a drop of due diligence first.