A bug in Apple's account management system that was incorrectly displaying developers as having an address in Russia, has been fixed.

Earlier today some developers noticed that Their address information had been erroneously replaced with a location in Russia. This, of course, immediately lead to some security concerns. Apple has since fixed the issue and released the following update to developers:

"Due to a bug in our account management application, your address information was temporarily displayed incorrectly in your account details on the Apple Developer website. The same incorrect address was displayed to all affected developers. The underlying code-level bug was quickly resolved and your address information now shows correctly. There was no security breach and at no time were the Apple Developer website, applications, or services compromised; nor were any of your Apple Developer membership details accessed by, shared with, or displayed to anyone.

Since the erroneous address was in Russia, and many high profile hacks have been linked to that country over the years, there was some initial fear that the developer site had been compromised. Turns out that wasn't the case and the far more mundane answer — system error — was the culprit.

What matters most in these situations is how quickly and effectively company deals with them, and how well they communicate with those affected. Looks like Apple did a good job here.