Big news for Apple and privacy today: In preparation for the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) that kicks in on May 25, Apple is:

Introducing new privacy icons that show up when Apple first asks to use your data. You can see them in iOS 11.3 and the rest of today's updates. Beginning in May in the EU, but going worldwide thereafter, Apple will be introducing four new tools that let you: Get a copy of your data

Request a correction to your data

Deactivate your account

Delete your account Apple is once again reaffirming its commitment to privacy by: Minimizing data collection

Offering transparent controls

Processing on-device rather than on Apple's cloud

Maintaining security, encryption.

Many of these policies and tools already exist, but Apple is streamlining everything and making it all as easy to understand and use as possible.

For more on Apple and it's privacy policies, see http://apple.com/privacy