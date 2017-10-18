Apple is partnering to bring iPhone, iPad, and iOS development not just to GE and it's 330,000 employees, but to everyone using the Predix predictive data and analytics platform for connected devices.

Over the last few years, Apple has been striking up partnerships with the likes of IBM, SAP, Accenture to bring iPhone and iPad more fully into the enterprise market. Not just the devices, mind you, but the incredibly user-friendly development platforms and app possibilities that come with them.

While Apple has had success getting iPhone and iPad into enterprise, it's just been the tip of the spear. Having its platform inside companies is one thing. Having its platform used at scale with massive device deployments behind it is another.

That's where partnerships in general come in, and this new GE partnership in specific. For any company using GE's Predix predictive data and analytics for connected devices platform, that wants to get it into the hands of its workforce in a mobile, accessible, engaging way, iPhone and iPad will become the optimal way to do it.

Tim Cook, CEO of Apple:

GE is an ideal partner with a rich history of innovation across the industrial world in areas like aviation, manufacturing, healthcare and energy. Together, Apple and GE are fundamentally changing how the industrial world works by combining GE's Predix platform with the power and simplicity of iPhone and iPad.

John Flannery, Chairman and CEO, GE:

The partnership between Apple and GE is providing developers with the tools to make their own powerful industrial IoT apps. Our customers increasingly need to arm their workforces through mobility. Working together, GE and Apple are giving industrial companies access to powerful apps that help them tap into the predictive data and analytics of Predix right on their iPhone or iPad.

Also worth noting:

GE will standardize on iPhone and iPad for mobile devices and also promote Mac as a choice for its global workforce of more than 330,000 employees. Apple will promote GE's Predix as the industrial IoT analytics platform of choice to its customers and developers.

Bringing good things to life, indeed.