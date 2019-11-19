A further indicator that iTunes may find itself being broken out into separate, Music, Podcast, and TV apps is the fact that, in the job description, Apple is looking for someone specifically interested in music:

After sunsetting iTunes and replacing it with the Apple Music, Apple Podcasts, and Apple TV apps on macOS Catalina, Apple may be getting ready to replace iTunes on Windows as well. Reported by Neowin , a new job posting on Apple's career website for a Senior Software Engineer of Windows Media Apps asks those interested to "join us and build the next generation of media apps for Windows."

If you love music and you are passionate about writing code, and want to work with world-class engineering teams that ship to millions of users, the Media Apps team is the place for you.

The job also lists that "experience with UWP is a big plus", indicating that Apple may not only be interested in developing new apps for Windows but the Xbox as well. It would make sense that Apple would be interested in bringing its services, especially Apple TV, to the Xbox. Apple has brought the Apple TV app to a ton of platforms outside of its own hardware including Amazon's Fire TV, Roku, and Samsung Smart TVs.

There is currently no roadmap as to when these new apps would be available to Windows users, but we can hope to start to hear something about it at WWDC 2020.

