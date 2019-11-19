What you need to know
- iTunes on Windows may be replaced by new apps.
- A new job posting looks to "build the next generation of media apps for Windows."
- There is also a chance that apps could be built for Xbox as well.
After sunsetting iTunes and replacing it with the Apple Music, Apple Podcasts, and Apple TV apps on macOS Catalina, Apple may be getting ready to replace iTunes on Windows as well. Reported by Neowin, a new job posting on Apple's career website for a Senior Software Engineer of Windows Media Apps asks those interested to "join us and build the next generation of media apps for Windows."
A further indicator that iTunes may find itself being broken out into separate, Music, Podcast, and TV apps is the fact that, in the job description, Apple is looking for someone specifically interested in music:
If you love music and you are passionate about writing code, and want to work with world-class engineering teams that ship to millions of users, the Media Apps team is the place for you.
The job also lists that "experience with UWP is a big plus", indicating that Apple may not only be interested in developing new apps for Windows but the Xbox as well. It would make sense that Apple would be interested in bringing its services, especially Apple TV, to the Xbox. Apple has brought the Apple TV app to a ton of platforms outside of its own hardware including Amazon's Fire TV, Roku, and Samsung Smart TVs.
There is currently no roadmap as to when these new apps would be available to Windows users, but we can hope to start to hear something about it at WWDC 2020.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple looks to build 'next generation of media apps for Windows'
Apple appears to be ready to build some new apps for Windows 10. In a new job listing posted to LinkedIn, the company is looking for a software engineer to create the "next generation of media apps for Windows."
Apple Pay rolls out to Belarus, now in more than 57 countries
Belarusian bank BPS-Sberbank has announced that it will now support Apple Pay, as Belarus becomes the 58th country to support the service.
Apple's improved Maps data works its way into the Northwest
Apple has continued its quest to vastly improves is Apple Maps app, with a fresh new set of improvements for the Midwest!
The best cases you can buy for the 16-inch MacBook Pro right now
Brand new 16-inch MacBook Pro? You'll undoubtedly want some protection for it. Here are some of our favorite cases available right now.