iPhoneography has become increasingly popular over the last couple of years, and with the introduction of the iPhone X, it seems like more and more people are ditching their DSLRs for their phones.
Apple has released a series of brand new educational videos that aim to help people shoot like a true photography master with their iPhone!
The videos include a large variety of content for the iPhone X...
- How to shoot slo-mo on iPhone X
- How to shoot using backlight on iPhone X
- How to shoot Burst mode on iPhone X
- How to shoot with Pano on iPhone X
- How to shoot a Portrait selfie on iPhone X
- How to edit a Portrait Selfie on iPhone X
… and a ton of other mobile photography and videography tutorials for other photography techniques.
- How to create a bouncing Live Photo
- How to shoot in black and white
- How to adjust slo-mo timing
- How to shoot an overhead
- How to experiment with framing
- How to experiment with color
- How to compose with telephoto camera
- How to shoot with Portrait Lighting
- How to edit Portrait Lighting effects
- How to shoot a close-up
- How to shoot a vertical Pano
- How to shoot without a flash
- How to shoot action
- How to shoot a selfie with the timer
- How to capture a unique angle
- How to shoot with zoom
- How to shoot stills while filming
- How to shoot with street light
- How to shoot a bold and simple image
- How to shoot during golden hour
- How to shoot a one-handed selfie
- How to shoot a sunset silhouette
- How to capture an intimate moment
- How to shoot a great portrait
- How to shoot a group portrait
- How to shoot a horizon
- How to shoot a backlit subject
You can make the beautiful game even more beautiful. Just follow these tips and techniques to take your photos and videos to the next level. (Apple)
