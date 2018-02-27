It's pretty common knowledge at this point that Apple is releasing a special wireless charging case for AirPods later this year. Exciting, right? However, it's recently become apparent that Apple isn't stopping there: according to a report by Patently Apple , Apple has been granted a patent for an Apple Watch charging case that will function similarly to the highly anticipated AirPods case. Basically, it'll be a way to safely store your watch when you aren't wearing it, and it'll recharge it as well.

If a charging case sounds a bit redundant — especially with he upcoming release of the AirPower charging mat — it looks like it may be more than just another option for re-energizing your device. According to the patent itself, the case is designed to hold the watch plus one or more bands of "different geometry." This includes not only regular bands of varying length, width, and thickness, but also bands with "electronic components, such as circuitry, sensors, and/or batteries." This may mean that Apple is insuring that the case will be able to be used with future bands that feature supplementary capabilities, such as health sensors.

Additionally, if you're the type of individual that's always on the go, a charging case would be way easier to throw into a backpack, suitcase, or handbag than an entire wireless charging pad would be. That way if you're traveling for work or staying late at school, you can just whip out your Apple Watch case and place your watch inside instead of having to mess with finding an outlet somewhere for your AirPower mat whatever other charging method you may have access to.

Questions?

