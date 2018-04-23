eSIM allow customers to more easily choose between — and, theoretically switch between — carriers. So, of course, the dominant carriers in the U.S., AT&T and Verizon, aren't exactly fans of the technology. And they may just be blocking it to the extent that it constitutes antitrust.
From The New York Times:
The Justice Department has opened an antitrust investigation into potential coordination by AT&T, Verizon and a telecommunications standards organization to hinder consumers from easily switching wireless carriers, according to six people with knowledge of the inquiry.
In February, the Justice Department issued demands to AT&T, Verizon and the G.S.M.A., a mobile industry standards-setting group, for information on potential collusion to thwart a technology known as eSIM, said two of the people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the details are confidential.
eSIM is better for manufacturers because they can remove "yet another moving part" from devices, which reduces failure rates and lets them fill the space with battery or other components.
eSIM is also better for users because they don't have to worry about tiny cards in tiny slots and, theoretically, can more easily switch carriers both domestically and when traveling.
Know who they're not good for? Carriers who want to lock you onto their SIM cards so it's harder and affordable for you to switch and travel.
The investigation was opened about five months ago after at least one device maker and one wireless carrier filed formal complaints with the Justice Department, two of the people said. The device maker was—
One guess.